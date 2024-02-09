Man accused of firing shot at Wright State University formally charged

A man accused of firing a shot inside Wright State University has been formally charged.

Darryl Patterson, of Columbus, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of felonious assault.

Investigators said he was visiting his girlfriend at Wright State University.

As News Center 7 previously reported, campus police were called to Cedar Hall after reports of a gunshot.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of firing shot at Wright State University charged

After the call, campus police were in the common lounge in the hall when Patterson walked in with the handgun in his pants. After police gave him verbal commands, he grabbed the gun and tossed it behind him.

Patterson’s girlfriend told police he fired the gun during an argument involving a missing phone charger.

No one was hurt.

Patterson is in custody of the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

