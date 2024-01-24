Man accused of firing shot at Wright State University charged

The man accused of firing a gunshot at Wright State University has been identified.

Darryl M. Patterson, 21, of Columbus, was arrested at Wright State University on Monday. He was charged Tuesday with one count of felonious assault, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, campus police were called to Cedar Hall after reports of a gunshot.

The victim reported that they entered their room and saw Patterson, who is known to them.

“Patterson demanded to know where a part of his phone charger was. After the victim explained that (they) did not know, (they) noticed a handgun next to Patterson on the countertop,” according to a statement of facts filed Tuesday.

As the victim turned to leave the dorm room, Patterson allegedly fired one shot which hit the door and ricocheted into the drywall of the shared bathroom.

After the call, campus police were talking to the victim in the common lounge in the hall. While that was happening, Patterson walked in with the handgun in his pants. After police gave him verbal commands, he grabbed the gun and tossed it behind him.

From there he was taken into custody and booked in the Greene County Jail. Patterson was also trespassed from the campus.

Patterson, Darryl Marshawn (06/18/2002) - Held in custody of Greene County Jail with booking number 2400000213 on 01/23/2024 at 5:07 PM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Aggravated) (Pending);