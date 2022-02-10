Man accused of firing shotgun into air pleads down to misdemeanor

Feb. 10—A 53-year-old man accused of threatening a neighbor and drunkenly discharging a shotgun into the air pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense this week from a felony weapon charge and was granted probation.

David L. Hoenshell, of rural Carthage, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a felony level count.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Hoenshell one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. The judge also fined him $500.

Hoenshell was arrested May 3, 2020, when a neighbor reported that Hoenshell had threatened to blow his head off with a shotgun and then fired the gun three times into the air. After sheriff's deputies called him out of his home on Harmony Road with the use of a loudspeaker, Hoenshell purportedly admitted to the officers that he was drunk, had threatened the neighbor and fired his gun into the air.