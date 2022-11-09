Man accused of firing shots in residential area

Nov. 8—A 30-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday afternoon after he admitted to firing multiple shots in a residential area.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were dispatched to Skyline Avenue and Centergate Street around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. When one of the deputies arrived, he heard four shots being fired and he saw Jesus Jacob Mendoza Jr. holding a 9 mm Glock handgun outside a home in the 900 block of West Nelda and several freshly spent shell casings on the ground.

Mendoza admitted to firing the gun and he was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, the report stated. It's a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.