Man accused of firing at vehicle reportedly gave false identity to police

Michael Tashji, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jan. 30—A man arrested after he allegedly fired at a vehicle during a dispute Saturday faces an additional charge for lying about his identity, according to Santa Fe police.

David Islas, 21, is now charged with firing at or from a vehicle and concealing his identity, according to interim Chief Paul Joye. Islas had identified himself as Daniel Martinez, police said.

The driver of a black Dodge pickup tried to run over Islas following a verbal dispute, according to police. Islas went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired one shot at the truck, Joye said.

The shooting occurred sometime after 3 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4061 Cerrillos Road, Joye said.

Off-duty Lt. Jimmie Montoya, who was at the gas station coincidentally, announced himself as an officer and detained Islas until officers arrived and arrested him.

