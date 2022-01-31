Man accused of firing at vehicle reportedly gave false identity to police

Jan. 30—A man arrested after he allegedly fired at a vehicle during a dispute Saturday faces an additional charge for lying about his identity, according to Santa Fe police.

David Islas, 21, is now charged with firing at or from a vehicle and concealing his identity, according to interim Chief Paul Joye. Islas had identified himself as Daniel Martinez, police said.

The driver of a black Dodge pickup tried to run over Islas following a verbal dispute, according to police. Islas went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired one shot at the truck, Joye said.

The shooting occurred sometime after 3 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 4061 Cerrillos Road, Joye said.

Off-duty Lt. Jimmie Montoya, who was at the gas station coincidentally, announced himself as an officer and detained Islas until officers arrived and arrested him.