Man accused of first-degree murder arrested in St. Tammany Parish

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of first-degree murder following a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 10.

STPSO officials said deputies conducted a traffic stop after reportedly seeing a Honda pass Bayou Liberty Road near Slidell with no taillights around 6:45 p.m.

Homicide investigation underway in Hollygrove

During the stop, STPSO deputies said they identified Tyrese Batiste as the driver.

According to the STPSO, Batiste is “a man wanted by Slidell Police in connection with a murder which occurred in their jurisdiction in September 2021.”

STPSO officials said the Slidell Police Department had an active warrant for Batiste’s arrest on a charge of first-degree murder. Batiste was arrested and booked as a fugitive.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.