Man accused of flashing gun, using racial slurs at Giant Eagle shopper: Solon police

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A man faces charges after investigators say he flashed a gun and used racial slurs at a shopper at Giant Eagle Sunday night.

It happened at the Giant Eagle on Aurora Road in Solon around 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim, a 28-year-old Black man, was shopping at the store when the suspect lifted his shirt to show a gun at his waistband and made racist comments toward him.

Police ID gunman in Monday’s Beavercreek Walmart shooting, update on victims’ conditions

The victim, feeling intimidated, left the store and called 911, a police report said.

When officers arrived, the caller pointed out the suspect, who was getting into a Ford SUV and driving out of the parking lot.

Officers stopped the driver, who later admitted to making comments against Black and Jewish people inside the store, the police report said. He told police that he was exercising his freedom of speech.

Mega Millions winner sues woman for telling family about win

According to the police report, the suspect also admitted to having a gun on him, but he told investigators that he didn’t show it on purpose.

During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Thomas Duvall, was arrested and taken to the Solon Jail. He’s charged with aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.