Man accused of fleeing catastrophic SR 200 street race has been found, arrested

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who they say was street racing with another driver earlier this month on SR 200. The race ended with a crash, and the other driver was seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the person taken into custody as Jacob Steven Michael Carmack of Ocala.

This overhead shot from Marion County Fire Rescue shows the destruction from a street racing-related crash that happened Nov. 18 in southwest Ocala.

Carmack, 23, is charged with one count each of reckless driving which resulted in serious bodily injury to another, crash involving death or personal injuries, failure to remain on scene of a crash which resulted in the serious bodily injury to another, and racing on highways.

Carmack was booked into the Marion County Jail on Monday and released the same day after posting a $21,000 bond. He works as a corrections officer at the Citrus County jail.

About the crash

The crash happened the morning of Nov. 18 on State Road 200. FHP officials said a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were traveling west and speeding. Troopers said the vehicles were frequently changing lanes and driving recklessly while racing.

This photo from Marion County Fire Rescue shows the remains of a vehicle involved in a street racing-related crash on Nov. 18 on State Road 200 in southwest Ocala.

When the vehicles approached Southwest 80th Street, troopers said, the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius that also was traveling west. From there, the Corvette went off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree. Officials said the Prius remained in the median. The Corvette driver was ejected, officials said.

The driver of the Ford Mustang — later identified as Carmack — hid his car in a nearby business parking lot. He got out and checked on the Corvette. He then left the scene, authorities said.

Officials said the Corvette driver is a 38-year-old man from Ocala. He was seriously injured. His name has not yet been released.

Identification of the missing driver

FHP investigators released pictures of the Ford Mustang's driver, hoping the public could help identify him.

This shot from Marion County Fire Rescue shows the crash scene on State Road 200 on Saturday (Nov. 18, 2023.)

Troopers were able to identify the driver through their investigation and thanks to tips. Carmack was arrested on Monday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

