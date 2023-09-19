Man accused of fleeing Daytona Beach Shores police after crashing into multiple vehicles

Daytona Beach Shores police released dashcam video that they say shows a 29-year-old fleeing the scene of an accident and crashing into several other vehicles in the process.

Officers said they responded to a report of a crash involving injuries around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Dunlawton Boulevard. Police said one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as Tyler Vahldieck, 29, fled the scene.

Police were able to follow Vahldieck as he drove away. Dashcam video released by police shows Vahledieck’s green Dodge Charger crash into several additional vehicles outside of Pirates Island Adventure Golf before again fleeing the scene.

Officers eventually successfully pulled Vahledieck over near the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and Halifax Drive in Port Orange.

Read: Man, woman die in murder-suicide during argument at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

Police said Vahldieck is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and DUI with property damage. His bond was set at $26,000.

Read: Sheriff: Volusia County man kills neighbor in front of 8-year-old son over tree trimming dispute

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.