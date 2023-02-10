Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested

Cincinnati police remove a vehicle from a crash scene at the intersection of Felicity Drive and Montana Avenue in Westwood on Feb. 3.

A man accused of fleeing from federal authorities and crashing his vehicle near Gamble Montessori Elementary School in Westwood last week has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

John Mackey, 43, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in Mount Adams, according to Charles Sanso, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials said Mackey was wanted for a parole violation, as well as domestic violence, assault and breaking and entering.

Federal agents attempted to stop Mackey around 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at a gas station in the 5800 block of Glenway Avenue, Sanso previously told The Enquirer.

He fled in a vehicle and wrecked in the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive, where he then fled on foot, officials said.

The crash and subsequent police response forced the elementary school to go on lockout. And as many as 2,000 customers were without power in the Westwood area as a result of the crash, a Duke Energy spokesperson confirmed.

