Man accused of fleeing from KSP

Jun. 30—ASHLAND — A 28-year-old caught a plethora of charges after Kentucky State Police say he took off after a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Tony Teston, of an unknown address, was stopped in a Chevrolet Impala on 29th Street by a patrolling trooper who noticed a traffic violation, noisy silencer and a canceled registration plate.

Upon contact, the trooper reports, Teston showed clues he may be intoxicated due to slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

After Teston failed field sobriety testing, the trooper learned from dispatch Teston also had two outstanding warrants, according to court records.

According to court documents, the trooper asked Teston to turn around and put his hands behind his back, and Teston took that as his cue to take off.

Teston reportedly ran across 29th Street before being TASE'd.

After gaining compliance, Teston was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center for clearance while a second trooper conducted a search of the Impala, which turned up methamphetamine.

Teston was booked into Boyd County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, simple possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic-related offenses.

Teston was scheduled for arraignment in Boyd County District Court on Friday morning.

