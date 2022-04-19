Man accused of fleeing police with drugs

Apr. 19—HIGH POINT — A man from Davidson County was arrested on drug charges and other offenses after he ran from a car police officers were about to search outside a hotel in northwest High Point Monday afternoon.

A High Point Police Department incident report indicates that officers received a call about a suspicious silver Kia Sorento in the 2800 block of N. Main about 3:30 p.m., and officers arrived to find three people inside of it.

As officers prepared to search the car, a man ignored orders to stay inside the car, removed a backpack from the vehicle, tried to hide it and ran away, police said.

About 20 officers set up a four-block perimeter along a corridor of N. Main Street and shortly found Antonio Gaither, 27, of Lexington, police said.

A search of the backpack found it contained approximately 70 grams of heroin, 62 grams of methamphetamine and a Taurus 9mm handgun, according to police.

Gaither was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine, police said. Gaither was confined to Guilford County Jail in High Point Tuesday under a temporary gun hold because of the firearm charges.

The other two people in the car, Gregg Slaughter, 38, and Sabra Mojica, 19, both of Lexington, each were issued citations for simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to police.