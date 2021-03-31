Man accused of fleeing from police, ramming vehicle onto Route 30 in North Huntingdon

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—A Jeannette man is behind bars after police said he was driving erratically in North Huntingdon Tuesday night and rammed another vehicle, pushing it onto Route 30.

Township police said Todd Allen Zvara, 54, appeared to be intoxicated during the 9 p.m. incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Officers were called to the Kohl's parking lot where a Volkswagen car reportedly was driving in circles, according to court papers. The driver crossed Route 30 during a red light and turned onto Barnes Lake Road. Police caught up with the car at the intersection of Mills Drive and Ronda Court where it was sitting at a stop sign.

The car fled and officers said they pursued it toward Route 30. The driver rammed another vehicle that was waiting at the intersection, pushing it onto the highway in the path of crossing traffic, according to court papers. The Volkswagen driver continued to press the gas, causing thick white smoke to develop.

Police tried to break the window with a baton and used a Taser, eventually getting the door open and pulling Zvara from the driver's seat. He told police he had taken amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, both of which are stimulants.

Zvara was arraigned Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. An April 14 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Zvara is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in May on drunken-driving charges stemming from a February 2020 incident filed by Jeannette police, according to online court records. He is also charged with drug possession, trespass and disorderly conduct in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

