Man accused of following woman into Las Vegas hotel room in violent sexual assault later arrested for stealing from buffet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man ordered to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip is accused of following a woman into her hotel room and sexually assaulting her, while later getting arrested for stealing from a buffet.

Duane Hogans, 34, faces several misdemeanors and felonies, including burglary, sexual assault and kidnapping, records said.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call regarding a battery at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, documents said. A person reporting the battery “had visible injuries… to her face,” according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

A witness staying at the resort provided police with a photo of the suspect, a man wearing a black jersey who was using a motorized scooter, police said. Metro police cameras captured the suspect leaving the Horseshoe property and later entering another Strip property.

Later that day, officers at the Wynn Las Vegas learned the same suspect “returned to the property after stealing from the buffet earlier in the day,” documents said. Those officers then came into contact with the suspect, identified then as Duane Hogans. Officers said Hogans attempted to flee while they were talking to him.

The victim told police she was staying at the Horseshoe for a job interview, documents said. While in an elevator, she came into contact with Hogans.

Police allege Hogans followed the woman out of the elevator and to her room.

“At one point, [Hogans] did ask [the woman] about ‘relations,’ and [the woman] told him. ‘I don’t do that,’” police said.

Police allege Hogans then forced his way into the woman’s room with his motorized scooter, even though the woman told him, “You can’t come in,” documents said.

“[Hogans] stood up from the motorized scooter and the door shut behind him,” police said. “After closing the door, [Hogans] locked the door and used the hotel room latch to secure it. [The woman] described trying to leave the room, but [Hogans] used his body to block the door.”

Hogans then allegedly demanded the woman perform a sexual act on him and he pulled out a knife, documents said.

“[The woman] started telling [Hogans] to, ‘Please leave,’ and ‘Please don’t hurt me,’ but [Hogans] told her to shut up and to stop talking.” At one point, Hogans allegedly took out a bottle of alcohol and threatened to hit the woman, documents said.

Hogans allegedly then sexually assaulted the woman with the knife and the bottle close by, police said. The woman removed her clothing as Hogans allegedly threatened her.

At one point, the woman used a high-heeled shoe to defend herself, police said. However, she fell while trying to escape and Hogans allegedly started beating her, police said.

Hogans then got into his scooter as the woman was able to escape from the room and ask for help, police said.

The time from the meeting in the elevator to cameras capturing Hogans leaving the property was 20 minutes, police said.

Records show Hogans was also charged with violating an order to stay out of the Strip corridor.

During Hogans’ initial court appearance, Judge Amy Ferreira set bail at $3,000. Court records indicate prosecutors, nor a public defender argued for bail to be set. Hogans remained in custody as of Sunday.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7.

Records show a judge ordered Hogans to stay away from the Strip on Jan. 8. In that case, Hogans pleaded no contest to a trespass charge.

Last year, Clark County opened its one-of-a-kind courtroom intended to rid the Las Vegas Strip of a criminal element occupying its cops and courts with frequent, repeated arrests for violent crimes.

