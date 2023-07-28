Man accused of forging employer's checks

Jul. 28—State Police announced the arrest of a Shandaken man, accusing him of issuing checks to himself without his employer's permission.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, troopers from the Margaretville barracks were called in June after it was discovered that several checks were issued to Joseph P. VanLeuvan, 36, from Mountain Ridge Excavation and Construction in Margaretville.

An investigation revealed that VanLeuvan issued 16 checks to himself totaling more than $15,000, from April through June without authorization, Dembinska said in the email. He was an employee at the construction company at one point, but then quit.

VanLeauvan was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; and 16 counts of third-degree forgery, class A misdemeanors.

VanLeauvan was already incarcerated in the Delaware County Jail, she said. Troopers picked him up at jail, processed him at the Margaretville barracks and then returned him to jail.