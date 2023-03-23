Man accused of forging pool records, causing child to get burned at Myrtle Beach hotel

A man who forged chlorine records for a pool he maintained at a Myrtle Beach hotel was arrested Thursday.

The falsifying of the pool logs caused a juvenile swimming in the pool in 2020 to receive chemical burns, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s office of criminal investigations.

Juan Arocho Rivera, 45, was charged with forgery and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Rivera is accused of falsifying chlorine and PH levels written on pool inspection logs while employed as a pool operator for the Caribbean Resort and Spa, according to the arrest warrant. The hotel is at 3000 N. Ocean Blvd.

A juvenile received chemical burns while swimming in the pool on May 24 and 25, 2020, the report said. A DHEC inspection of the pool on May 27 showed the chlorine and PH levels higher than regulatory range.

During a deposition following the juvenile’s injuries on Dec. 16, Rivera admitted that he did not work on May 24 and 25, 2020, and instead falsified the inspection logs on May 26, 2020, the report said. Documents from Rivera’s employer also confirmed he did not work on those days.

Rivera remains incarcerated and no bail has been set.