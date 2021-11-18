Man accused in four St. Louis killings charged in two homicides at Wyandotte Towers

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed first-degree murder charges accusing a 26-year-old man in the killings of two residents of the Wyandotte Towers.

Perez D. Reed is accused in the deaths of Damon Irvin, 35, who was found Nov. 1 and Rau’Daja Fairrow, 25, whose body was discovered Nov. 2 in separate apartments in the 15-story, 302-unit high-rise at 9th Street and Washington Blvd.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Reed is also accused in a series of shootings and killings that stretched from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas over the past two months, according to authorities.

Kansas City, Kansas, police have not said how Irvin and Fairrow died.

According to court documents, both killings allegedly occurred between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Police were called to the apartment building on Nov. 1 to investigate the suspicious deaths of three residents after their bodies were discovered within days of each other.

The body of Irvin was found by police officers after they were called to check on the welfare of a resident.

The following day, building management was called police again when workers found the bodies of Roy Wright, 66, and Fairrow while performing routine maintenance in the building.

Following autopsies, the deaths of Irvin and Fairrow were declared homicides. Wright died of natural causes, according to police.

Earlier this month, Reed was arrested at an Independence charter bus station by federal agents working on a joint task force. Reed was traveling to St. Louis.

Federal authorities allege Reed was connected to a series of shootings that began Sept. 12 in St. Louis County. All of the victims were shot with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson. Investigators later found that the shell casings from those shootings matched the same gun, according to a federal affidavit.

During an interview with federal agents, Reed allegedly admitted to being in Kansas City, Kansas, and having communication with one of the local victims by phone. But he denied harming anyone, according to court records.

Authorities allege Reed was seen entering and leaving the victim’s apartment the following morning. The following day, Reed was seen entering the same building and presented his Missouri ID to building security, the affidavit stated.

He was allegedly captured on surveillance video leaving the apartment of the second shooting victim about 15 minutes later.

Last week, prosecutors in St. Louis County charged Reed with fatally shooting a teenage runaway Sept. 13 and a man on Sept. 26. Prosecutors in the City of St. Louis charged Reed in the killing of a woman on Sept. 16 and a man on Sept. 19, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.