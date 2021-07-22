Man accused of Frederick carjacking, choking taxi driver

Jul. 22—A Capitol Heights man is in jail after police say he choked a taxi driver in a downtown Frederick carjacking Tuesday morning.

Lafayette Thompson Sheffield, 46, faces several charges including armed robbery, felony assault, armed carjacking, theft and possession of drugs with intention to distribute, online court records show. He was being held without bail as of Thursday.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the unit block of South East Street at about 8:25 a.m. to find a female taxi driver with minor injuries. She told police a man asked for a ride to the store, then alleged he had a firearm and intended to take her vehicle, police wrote in a news release. The man, later identified as Sheffield, allegedly choked the woman as he tried to access her car, but bystanders stopped to help and Sheffield fled on foot, police said. Officers and a K9 dog searched the area.

Soon thereafter, a resident reported a man hiding around B&O Avenue and Water Street. Police responded and apprehended Sheffield without incident, alleging he matched the description of the suspect.

Police reportedly found several packages of suspected drugs on Sheffield, including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, plus $700 cash in small bills. Police estimated the street value of the suspected drugs to be between $800 and $1,600.

Sheffield did not have an attorney listed in online court records Thursday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

