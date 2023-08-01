Man accused of Fresno shooting death, wounding woman in head. He was already in jail

Fresno police named a gunman they said Tuesday is responsible for the shooting death of man and critical injury of a woman.

Police said Malik Nichols, 27 — who had since been taken into custody on suspicion of an unrelated shooting — fired the weapon that killed 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad about 7:30 a.m. June 8 in a neighborhood northwest of Church and Elm avenues.

Nichols also shot a 57-year-old woman in the head, police said. She survived and continues to recover.

Police said Nichols was accused Monday of both shootings. He remained in Fresno County Jail on Tuesday without bail, according to records.

Muhammad and the woman were not connected. Both were in the street with others on Geneva near Lorena avenues before the violence, police said.

Muhammad was the intended target and the woman was standing near him when she was also struck by gunfire, police have previously said.

Ibrahim Muhammad, 43, was killed Thursday, June 8, 2023, by gunfire, according to police.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Multiple witnesses left the area after the shooting and before speaking to officers, according to police.

Police continue to ask for information. Anyone can remain completely anonymous by through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Fresno Police Department said calls can also be made to Detective J. Adney at 559-621-2415 or Detective A. Nieto at 559-621-2415.