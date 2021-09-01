Man accused in game room robbery was free on bail

Sep. 1—A 21-year-old man accused in a brazen armed robbery at an illegal game room in Keeaumoku was free on a $50, 000 bail bond pending trial in a separate robbery case at the time, according to court documents.

Davin Lee L. Daniel, also known as Davinlee Daniel, is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail on multiple charges of attempted murder, robbery, terroristic threatening and firearms in the game room robbery where three people sustained gunshot wounds.

The robbery occurred on the night of Aug. 24 at a place known as The Boss game room at 706 Sheridan St., near Walmart, according to new court documents filed at Honolulu District Court.

A man who was at the game room told police he was standing near the cashier's room at about 7 :20 p.m. when he heard what sounded like several gunshots. The man, who sustained gunshot wounds, recalled seeing a man in dark-colored clothing holding a handgun and yelled at the cashier to give him the money.

Court documents said the cashier also heard gunshots but did not see anything because a man was standing in front of her. Soon after, she realized she and the man were shot. Police saw several bullet holes in the cash ­ier room door during their investigation.

The woman then recalled two males entering the cash ­ier room. One of them allegedly threw a bag at her and told her to put money in it. She complied, and the males fled the area with the bag, which contained an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman sustained a gunshot to her left thigh, and the man who was standing near her sustained gunshot wounds to his left wrist, right shoulder and back. Both were treated at a hospital for their injuries.

In addition to the bullet holes in the cashier room door, police saw a large pool of blood in the room as well as several spent casings on the floor within the game room.

A man who worked security told police he saw two to three males enter the game room, at which time one of them instructed him to "get down." Seconds later he heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot and ducked.

Story continues

The man sought treatment at a medical facility for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and laceration to his chin.

Police recovered surveillance video from the game room. Court documents said a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division's Strategic Enforcement Detail recognized Daniel in the footage.

The following night, Daniel turned himself in at the Pol ­ice Department's main headquarters. The other two suspects remain at large.

In a separate matter, Daniel is scheduled to appear at trial at Circuit Court later this month in connection with an October robbery case at a Verizon store at the Kunia Shopping Center. Court documents said three males were involved in the robbery.