Man accused in Garland Avenue drive-by shooting in August

Dec. 27—A 36-year-old man was arrested last month after he was accused of participating in a drive-by shooting that occurred in August on Garland Avenue.

According to court records filed this week, Trevor Tibbett was arrested on Nov. 17 on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Police responded Aug. 19 to a shooting months prior to a parking lot at 1006 W. Garland Ave. A gunshot victim at the scene told investigators he got in an argument with a group of people and was bear-sprayed, court records said.

As the group left, a man in the passenger seat of an SUV pointed a handgun at the victim and shot him as the car drove away.

Detectives were able to determine through security footage that their suspect had a noticeable hand tattoo and asked for the public's help identifying him, court records said. Three people called police anonymously and suspected the man in the security footage was Tibbett.

Tibbett decided to remain silent, court records said. He remains in the Spokane County Jail.