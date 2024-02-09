A Kimball Township man accused of driving a truck through the employee gates at two law enforcement offices was arraigned Friday.

Anthony Gigliotti, 24, was charged in two separate cases. The first includes only one charge of third-degree fleeing from a police officer. The second case includes five felony charges, including two more counts of third-degree fleeing from an officer, two counts of malicious destruction of police property and one count of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. He was also charged with reckless driving and driving with a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Gigliotti reportedly tried to drive a 1990 GMC Sierra through the employee gate at the St. Clair County Sheriff's office around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He fled, only to attempt to crash through the employee gate at the Port Huron police Department, according to police. A chase ensued until police deployed stop sticks, and he was caught on M-136 in Brockway Township.

A news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office states the motive for attempting to crash through the employee gate is not not known.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 20. Gigliotti's bond was set at $250,000 in one case and $25,000 in the other.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man accused of gatecrashing law enforcement offices arraigned