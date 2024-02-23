Man accused of gatecrashing police parking lots back in court Tuesday

A man who allegedly crashed through employee gates at the Port Huron Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has a preliminary examination scheduled for Tuesday.

St. Clair County Public Defender Brian Thomas, who is representing 24-year-old Anthony Gigliotti in the two cases filed against him, said he was still weighing whether to waive the preliminary examination.

Gigliotti was arrested on Feb. 8 after he allegedly drove to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and attempted to enter the employee parking area, crashing through a gate in the process. He then reportedly fled only to drive to the Port Huron Police Department and attempt the same thing. After fleeing from police he was located on M-136 and arrested.

Gigliotti has been charged with three counts of third-degree fleeing from an officer, two counts of malicious destruction of police property and one count of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. He was also charged with reckless driving and driving with a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. His bond has been set at a combined $275,000.

