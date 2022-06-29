Man accused of getting drunk, firing gun at patron in Harrisonville bar: court records

A Harrisonville man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly got drunk in a bar Friday afternoon and fired a handgun at another patron following an argument, according to court records.

Aaron Dial, 49 years old as of last week, was arrested on scene Friday after the incident in Brookie’s Bar at 900 N. Commercial St. He was charged in Cass County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Bargoers and employees reported to police that Dial was wrestled to the ground after firing a single shot, court papers say.

Harrisonville police were dispatched to the bar at 5:37 p.m. on a report of shots fired inside. A corporal first on scene reported seeing witnesses in the parking lot, drawing his police-issued Glock and asking where the shooter was.

Shortly after, a man walked out holding a semiautomatic handgun in his left hand, the muzzle pointed at the ground. He told the officer the man responsible for firing shots was “knocked out” on the floor by the bar.

As backup arrived, two officers entered and saw several people inside before being directed to Dial, who was on the ground, apparently unconscious, with blood on his face. An ambulance was called as the officers checked his vitals; Dial awoke as a flashlight was shone in his eyes, court papers say.

Police escorted him outside in handcuffs where medics arrived to take him to the hospital. Dial allegedly told police to check the bar’s security cameras, then declined to speak with police without a lawyer present after being advised of his right to remain silent.

Inside the bar, police were advised that the bullet had traveled through a door into the kitchen of a neighboring business, which the bar has access to, and struck a freezer.

Six witnesses, including a bar employee, were among those interviewed by police. All agreed that Dial was drunk, became involved in an argument, and had rolled up his sleeves and gone outside because he wanted to fight someone. After coming back in, despite attempts by other bargoers to prevent him from doing so, Dial allegedly chambered a round somewhere near the jukebox and fired a single shot at another man.

At least three people intervened by attacking Dial, who ended up unconscious on the floor, according to the charging document.

Witnesses also reported Dial had been exhibiting aggressive behavior beforehand. The bar employee said he got there around 2 p.m. and started drinking when he arrived.

Damage was noted by police on the door of the freezer, and on containers within it, that was consistent with a bullet. But police did not find the bullet after searching. Kitchen employees were asked to contact police if the bullet was found in the frozen food, court papers say.

Police officers also found that the cameras at the bar were not working. They also towed Dial’s pickup and searched the vehicle after getting a warrant, but reported nothing of evidentiary value was found inside.

An attorney for Dial has not responded to a request for comment.