Man accused of giving gun to teen who wounded himself with shot

Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jan. 29—A Santa Fe man faces four felony charges after his teenage nephew wounded himself with a handgun in what authorities believe was an accidental shooting.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigators have accused Jorge Luis Bencoma-Mendoza, 30, of providing a stolen handgun to the teen and then attempting to hide the weapon from deputies.

The 17-year-old boy — who has not been identified by the sheriff's office — was hospitalized after the incident late last week for treatment of a gunshot wound to his abdomen but is expected to survive, the agency's spokeswoman, Denise Womack-Avila, said Monday.

Womack-Avila said the victim's condition is stable, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at a Jiffy Lube store in Pojoaque, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The complaint states Bencoma-Mendoza's nephew shot himself in the abdomen while attempting to take the handgun apart.

Sheriff's deputies charged Bencoma-Mendoza with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, tampering with evidence and receiving a stolen firearm.

An arraignment was scheduled Tuesday for Bencoma-Mendoza.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.