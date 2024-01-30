Man accused of giving gun to teen who wounded himself with shot

Jan. 29—A Santa Fe man faces four felony charges after his teenage nephew wounded himself with a handgun in what authorities believe was an accidental shooting.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigators have accused Jorge Luis Bencoma-Mendoza, 30, of providing a stolen handgun to the teen and then attempting to hide the weapon from deputies.

The 17-year-old boy — who has not been identified by the sheriff's office — was hospitalized after the incident late last week for treatment of a gunshot wound to his abdomen but is expected to survive, the agency's spokeswoman, Denise Womack-Avila, said Monday.

Womack-Avila said the victim's condition is stable, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at a Jiffy Lube store in Pojoaque, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The complaint states Bencoma-Mendoza's nephew shot himself in the abdomen while attempting to take the handgun apart.

Sheriff's deputies charged Bencoma-Mendoza with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, tampering with evidence and receiving a stolen firearm.

An arraignment was scheduled Tuesday for Bencoma-Mendoza.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.