Man accused of going on vandalizing rampage at federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

The federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale was closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, but that didn’t stop Matthew Chilcutt from breaking in, authorities say.

Chilcutt, 43, pulled and forced open the locked doors at the main entrance to the courthouse at 299 East Broward Blvd., which was captured on surveillance video.

Matthew Chilcutt, 43, is accused of vandalizing the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Once inside the courthouse, Chilcutt smashed glass windows, broke doors and caused water damage, according to a criminal complaint charging him with destroying federal property worth more than $1,000. The alleged vandalism was captured on surveillance video as well.

A courthouse security guard spotted Chilcutt, made contact with him and then called 911, leading to his arrest Monday morning by Fort Lauderdale police officers.

Chilcutt was initially arrested on a burglary charge, and was later charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the destruction of federal property. Chilcutt, who public records show has a criminal history in Broward County, will have his first appearance on Friday in the very same court he’s accused of breaking into, records show.

Authorities did not reveal what may have motivated the attack. No one was listed as his defense attorney in the court record.