Man accused of gouging out security guard’s eyes indicted in unrelated case

The man accused of attacking a security guard at Premier Health was in court Tuesday for an unrelated incident.

James Fickling, 25, was indicted on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

On Sept. 5, Fickling allegedly “did knowingly transport or have a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle and at the time of transportation or possession, the person was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination thereof,” according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas court records.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said this case predates the incident at Premier Health.

Miamisburg Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on Sept. 5.

Upon arrival they found Fickling inside a vehicle, refusing to leave the area.

Fickling was intoxicated and had a handgun in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.







