Man accused of grabbing 5-year-old boy, inappropriately touching him at area Kroger

A Warren County man has been indicted after allegedly grabbing a 5-year-old boy, pulling down his pants and underwear and touching him inappropriately.

Timothy Franklin Back, 22, faces a felony kidnapping charge and a felony gross sexual imposition charge, according to court documents filed in the Lebanon Municipal Court.

On Dec. 30, Lebanon police were called to Kroger on 1425 Columbus Ave. on a report of a sexual assault.

According to court documents, Back allegedly moved the 5-year-old “from where he was to another place and locked the door to restrict the victim,” according to court documents.

Then, Back allegedly undressed the child and touched his genitalia, according to court documents.

Back was arrested on Jan. 4 at a house in the 1000 block of Navaho Drive in Lebanon, jail records indicate.

He is currently in custody at the Warren County jail with a cash-only bond of $500,000.