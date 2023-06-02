Man accused of grabbing children 2 days in a row at World of Disney store in Disney Springs

A St. Cloud man is accused of grabbing children at the World of Disney store at Disney Springs two days in a row this week.

Deputies said Marshall Diehl, 22, is facing two charges of lewd/lascivious molestation of a child.

Investigators said a child reported that a tall, thin man grabbed her while she was walking through the store with her family on Tuesday. Deputies said someone who witnessed the incident chased the man through Disney Springs, but he was able to get away.

On Wednesday, deputies said they responded to the store again after a child reported that a man grabbed them while they were looking at keychains.

Deputies said they located Diehl, who matched the description provided by the child, in the Orange Garage at Disney Springs.

Deputies said the witness from the first incident also picked Diehl out of a photographic lineup.

Deputies said Diehl was arrested and is being held at the Orange County Jail.

