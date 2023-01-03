Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County

A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday.

The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her.

That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan.

He agreed to meet with detectives and then was arrested.

Pagan is facing a charge of attempted sexual battery.

He is set to be in an Orange County courtroom Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

