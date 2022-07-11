Man accused of groping girls inside Tri-Cities Target store twice in the same day

Police say a Kennewick man groped a young girl in Target, then came back hours later and groped a teen.

Pedro Medrano III, 22, is accused of making two trips to the Columbia Center Boulevard store on June 25, where he molested a child and a teen, according to court records.

He has pleaded innocent to charges of first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Benton County Superior Court. He has been released after posting bail on a $20,000 bond.

He was reportedly caught on surveillance video the first time arriving at the store about 11:30 a.m. He allegedly targeted a child who was with her mother in the clearance and kids clothing areas.

While they were there, he allegedly touched that girl twice, and she told her mother.

He stayed in the store for about an hour before buying two items and leaving. Store security cameras caught him returning at 1:45 p.m. and walking over to the woman’s bathing suit section, according to court documents.

Store security video showed him walk around the bathing suit, lingerie and women’s fitting rooms and intentionally following juveniles. While he did go into other sections of the store, he continually returned to the area, according to court documents.

A teen told investigators that Medrano brushed past her while she was shopping. A friend told her that he appeared to do it on purpose and was smiling.

After a few minutes, he allegedly returned, this time he intentionally bumped into the teen and grabbed her rear, according to court documents. He walked away, and left the store.

The girl reported what happened to Target employees, who contacted police.