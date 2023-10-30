Man accused of groping several women in downtown Pittsburgh arrested again, will not get bond

A man accused of groping several women in downtown Pittsburgh over the last several months is back behind bars.

Investigators say Arnez Johnson’s most recent groping incident happened outside the PNC headquarters building.

Johnson was arrested Friday after he allegedly pulled down his pants and grabbed a woman.

The night before — he was arrested for a theft. That night, witnesses say Johnson was also grabbing women.

He was then released on bond.

In his police paperwork, officers wrote that Johnson is known for all sorts of misconduct downtown, especially assaulting women.

Before his most recent charges, Johnson was released from jail just this month — for groping another woman outside of the PNC building in March.

And now — he’s charged again for a similar assault.

According to his online docket, a judge said he is not to be released on bond because no combination of bond combinations can assure the safety of PNC.

