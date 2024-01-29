Man accused of groping teen and woman at McKees Rocks theater

A man is accused of groping a teenager and another woman at a McKees Rocks theater.

The incident happened Sunday at the Roxian Theater on Chartiers Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Harvey Roupe III bumped into a teenager and grabbed her breasts while on the sidewalk in front of the theater.

He apologized to the girl and said he was drunk.

When she said to him, “What do you think you’re doing,” he replied that he would follow her home and then made a lewd comment, the complaint said.

Roupe then tried to fight the girl’s teenaged brother and father when they intervened, the complaint said.

According to police, Roupe also groped an adult woman inside the theater.

As staff members tried to remove Roupe from the property, he allegedly threw a beer at someone and physically assaulted an additional person once back outside.

Roupe III is facing indecent assault, corruption of minors, public drunkenness and other charges.

