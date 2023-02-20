Man accused of gunpoint rape, threat

Feb. 20—EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford man is accused of raping a victim at gunpoint in the East River Drive area last month and threatening other victims with a gun while claiming to be a police officer this month in the same area, police say.

The charges against the man, Moo Ta, 24, include aggravated first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, and brandishing a fake gun, police said.

Ta was being held on $750,000 bond, and remains in custody today, according to Officer Marc Caruso, police spokesman.

He is to be arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Superior Court if he is still in custody then — or on a later date if he posts bond today.

After identifying Ta as a suspect in the two incidents, police say, they "ultimately received a confession" from him.

Police described the car involved in both incidents as "a burnt orange Dodge Avenger." They distributed a photo of a similar car while stressing that it wasn't the one actually used.

The first incident occurred Jan. 15, according to police. The complainant described the rapist as "an Asian male, small in stature" driving the orange car, police say.

The second incident occurred a month later, on Feb. 15, according to police.

But police said the complainants gave a similar description of the offender and the car, telling officers that he used a gun, told them he was a police officer, and ordered them out of the car in the same East Hartford area. No assault was reported in that case, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on these or similar incidents to contact Detective Paul Sulzicki at 860-291-7544 or via email at psulzicki@easthartfordct.org.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.