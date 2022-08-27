Man accused of harassing a witness

Aug. 26—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man found himself back behind bars after he allegedly violated a court order.

Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested in 2021 on a charge of domestic violence — aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pretrial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Police say Beard has been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.

He was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. He has been jailed in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com