Man accused of having dozens of child porn images

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.

Feb. 20—A Black Creek Twp. man faces over 100 felonies following a child pornography investigation.

Robert M. Salzer Erb, 26, of Fern Glen was taken to jail Thursday night after failing to post $150,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp., during a preliminary arraignment.

West Hazleton police and Luzerne County detectives charged him with two third degree felony counts each for disseminating pictures or video of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.

He also faces 215 third degree felonies for child pornography, one count for each of the pictures and videos police found him with, said investigators working as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to arrest papers:

The investigation began with an April 29 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after suspicious files were detected on a Dropbox account. Dropbox is a file hosting internet program. The company reported that a person using their services with the screen name of "Jern Yern" uploaded suspected child pornography.

Law enforcement used the Internet Protocol address associated with the Dropbox account to track down the person who uploaded the content, learning it was assigned to a home on Tomhicken Road in Fern Glen.

Investigators, along with the task force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at the home Dec. 8, finding the Erb household used the internet connection assigned to their landlords. Police retrieved a laptop and an iPhone Erb used from his apartment and then interviewed Erb at his workplace. He denied using Dropbox but state police later examined the devices, finding more than 215 images and video files.

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

