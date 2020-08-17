Man accused of having pipe bombs is found dead in his Florida jail cell days after arrest

A Boynton Beach man facing 26 counts of making and possessing a destructive device was found dead in his cell Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

PBSO said around 8:50 p.m., a deputy saw Gregory Haasze with a torn sheet tied around his neck and looking unconscious. The deputy began chest compressions, the sheriff’s office said. But, neither his efforts nor those of Palm Beach County Jail staff or Palm Beach County Fire Rescue could save Haasze, 34. He was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

Boynton Beach police say after responding to a Wednesday night call of a loud noise and finding a “detonated device” on Hoadley Road near Haasze’s apartment building, an investigation by city officers and the PBSO bomb squad turned up 26 pipe bombs with nails and pellets. Haasze allegedly claimed them all.

