Man accused of hiding camera inside local museum bathroom leaves court facing more charges

Todd Bueschen walked out of the municipal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh facing even more charges than when he walked in — the 35-year-old is accused of hiding a camera inside a bathroom at the Frick Museum along with cameras at five other unknown locations.

On Wednesday, a judge revealed that investigators believe there are even more cameras, which could mean more locations and more victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man accused of hiding camera in Frick museum bathroom taken into custody

Channel 11 News was there as Todd Bueschen faced a judge.

Bueschen was arrested last week after police say he planted cameras inside of six public restrooms. Investigators know one camera was located inside of the Frick Museum, capturing dozens of women, men and children using the restroom. At least one of the victims was just 3 years old.

According to investigators, there were 20 children and 48 adults recorded at the Frick.

RELATED >>> Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom

Police at the time also confirmed that on the camera there were photos showing Bueschen setting up the device. Upon seeing one photo where a small child was behind Bueschen in a stroller, his neighbor shared with Channel 11 News that Bueschen and his wife had just had a child.

After searching his home, Bueschen faced 90 counts, including multiple felonies, sexual abuse of children and pornography; but today, even more damaging details were revealed when a judge postponed his preliminary hearing. The judge added even more charges after additional locations and potential victims were identified.

Bueschen’s lawyer reacted to the decision.

“My understanding is they’re going to be amending to add some additional charges based on additional locations or additional victims,” said David Shrager, Bueschen’s attorney.

Story continues

RELATED >>> Pittsburgh police identify man believed to have hidden camera in a bathroom

Shrager also defended his client’s character.

“It’s important that people know my client (is) 35 years of age, he’s never been in trouble before. He has a loving family and he’s anxious to address these charges and move forward,” said Shrager.

Bueschen was an engineer at Bechtel Plant Machinery in Monroeville, holding one of the highest security clearances. His current employment status is unknown.

“I’m not aware of his current employment status or that situation. At this moment he’s just trying to get through the day. He’s working with his family to try to move forward because he’s looking forward to having his day in court,” said Shrager.

The details of those additional charges have not yet been updated. His next court date will be in January.

TRENDING NOW:

Man flown to hospital after being shot in chest in Monessen Police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Downtown Pittsburgh Funeral arrangements announced for Penn Hills paramedic who died after ambulance crash VIDEO: Grandmother of victim speaks out after 3 people shot in McKeesport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts