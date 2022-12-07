Man accused of hiding camera in Pittsburgh bathroom facing more than 230 new charges

Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera inside a bathroom at the Frick Museum, is facing more than 230 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two more bathrooms in the city.

Pittsburgh police say Bueschen, 35, also placed hidden cameras in two bathrooms at the Frick Environmental Centre at 2005 Beechwood Boulevard, about a mile from his Squirrel Hill home.

The new charges include eight felony counts of sexual abuse of children - filming sexual acts, and dozens of misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

According to the complaint, the video images from those bathrooms were recorded from July 2021 to July 2022 and show about 220 male and female victims, including numerous senior citizens and eight young children.

Bueschen appeared in court Nov. 30 after police say he planted cameras inside of six public restrooms. Investigators know one camera was located inside of the Frick Museum, capturing dozens of women, men and children using the restroom. His arraignment was delayed by the judge who said additional charges were being filed.

Bueschen was an engineer at Bechtel Plant Machinery in Monroeville. His current employment status is unknown.

