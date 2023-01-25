Man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms inside public bathrooms faces new set of charges

The man accused of hiding cameras inside public bathrooms in the city, including the Frick Park museum, was in court today.

Last month, Todd Bueschen was charged with 236 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two non-gender bathrooms near the park entrance of the Frick environmental center. That’s where a lot of people hike and walk their dogs.

“To think that in a place like this,” said Micheal Sciarretti, a Highland Park resident, “it’s unfathomable to me.”

Pittsburgh police say the cameras were strategically placed under sinks.

According to court documents, police found recorded footage from those bathrooms from July 2021 to July 2022 and show about 220 victims, including men and women. Numerous are senior citizens and eight are children.

Bueschen first appeared in Court in November after police say he planted cameras inside six public restrooms.

Investigators know one camera was located inside the Frick museum, capturing dozens of women, men and children using the restroom.

The new charges include dozens of courts of invasion of privacy and eight felony counts of sexual abuse of children. His formal arraignment is scheduled for March.

