Man accused of hiding meth in bread tries hiding it again in car engine, LA police say

A traffic stop led to the discovery of meth stuffed inside a fuse box — and the arrest of two people, Louisiana deputies said.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. on Nov 22 in Lockport when deputies pulled over two men in their car and a K-9 sniffed out drugs crammed inside a fuse box near the engine, according to a news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics agents found about 28 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a fuse box belonging to the same man who was arrested two weeks ago after deputies said he hid the drug in a loaf of bread, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the car helped him hide the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Craig Webre said both men have been arrested and face felony charges. Their bail was each set at $25,000.

They were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, the sheriff’s office said.

McClatchy News does not name suspects facing nonviolent drug charges.

Lockport is a community in Lafourche Parish about 50 miles southwest of New Orleans.

A ‘meth sandwich?’ 50 grams of drug found stuffed in loaf of bread, Louisiana cops say

Little Debbie box crammed full of marijuana, Xanax found in traffic stop, AR cops say

‘Dirty’ meth-filled baby diapers were headed from Texas to Australia, feds say