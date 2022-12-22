Man accused of hiding meth in Cheez-It box, giving it to informant, feds say

The federal government is investigating a case that involves a TGI Friday’s and a box of Cheez-It.

According to federal court documents, investigators are trying to seize a 2018 Lexus LS-500 that they said was used for drug trafficking.

Authorities said Koji Stewart met a confidential informant in the back of a TGI Friday’s restaurant in March. They said he got out of the Lexus and gave the informant 637 grams of methamphetamine inside a Cheez-It Duoz box.

Prosecutors said Stewart admitted to trafficking narcotics and storing them in his vehicle, which he would park at a storage facility.

