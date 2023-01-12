Man accused of hijacking Sarasota real estate business arrested on five felony counts

The man accused of fraudulently taking control of a Sarasota real estate company last year and then mortgaging the company's properties for more than $1 million has been arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office jail log.

Robert Houston has been charged with five counts, with bond set at $50,000 for each count, according to the Sheriff's Office. Houston was arrested on Tuesday and remained in the Manatee County jail on Thursday afternoon.

The Herald-Tribune has requested additional details about the arrest. The jail log describes all five charges as felony "out of county warrants." Additional details were not immediately available.

A woman who shares the same address as Houston was also arrested on three felony counts on Tuesday. Linda Lukas, 72, bonded out of the jail on Thursday.

This screen shot of Robert Houston's Facebook, shows him flying above downtown Sarasota in mid- August, just days after Jim Glenn discovered somebody had changed the officers in his company and mortgaged the company's properties for $1.3 million.

Sarasota Police had previously confirmed an active criminal investigation involving accusations of fraud against Houston by Glenco Properties Group Corp. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Glenco Properties Group has accused Houston in a lawsuit of removing the company's legitimate officers and naming himself CEO of the company by filing paperwork with the state's Division of Corporations.

The Florida Division of Corporations manages Sunbiz.org, which is the state's business records filing system. However, it accepts all documents submitted to it at face value, according to its website, and has no responsibility to verify the authenticity of documents submitted to it.

The state amended the law in 2018 to require notification by mail or email when a company's officers are changed after a South Florida man was defrauded using the state database.

After submitting the paperwork to the state, Houston allegedly took out two mortgages on the 21 properties owned by Glenco totaling more than $1 million, according to the lawsuit.

All of Glenco's properties were in the Newtown or Amaryllis Park area of Sarasota. The law office of Ulrich, Scarlett, Watts & Dean represents Glenco Properties in the lawsuit.

Houston's most recent filing in response to the lawsuit said Houston would not respond to several items of discovery demands, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Man accused of hijacking Sarasota business arrested on five felonies