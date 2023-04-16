Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-girlfriend at Gwinnett County dealership captured in Texas
A man accused of hiring someone to kill his ex-girlfriend has been arrested.
Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that authorities in Harris County, Texas, have captured 41-year-old Stoney Williams, a man accused of hiring 23-year-old Wesley Vickers to kill his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Courtney Owens.
Authorities have not provided details regarding the Williams’ capture.
In early December, Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors.
Vickers was arrested nearly a month later on Jan. 6 and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault.
During a court hearing in January, a detective testified that Williams owned the dealership with Owens and offered Vickers $20,000 to kill her and make it look like a robbery.
Williams also allegedly offered Vickers $4,800 before Owens’ murder to “send a message” by shooting up the house where she was staying at with a friend in Fairburn.
Authorities told Johnson Williams was arrested Friday and will be brought back to Gwinnett County.
