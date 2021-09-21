Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-wife to be set free after Virginia Beach prosecutors withdraw charges

Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
·3 min read
For the past three years, Christopher Schmidt has been held without bond in the Virginia Beach city jail on charges accusing him of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife.

But on Tuesday, the 49-year-old was slated to be set free. Prosecutors asked a judge to withdraw all charges against him.

The reason? Richard Stoner, the man charged with being the hitman, is refusing to cooperate. Without his testimony, prosecutors don’t believe they have enough evidence to win a conviction against Schmidt.

“At this point, the Commonwealth sees no other option,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle told substitute Circuit Judge Patricia West during a brief hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors, however, hope to convince Stoner to work with them, said Macie Allen a spokeswoman for the office. If they do, they will bring back the charges against Schmidt, Allen said.

The murder-for-hire case was thrown into disarray last week when Virginia Beach Circuit Judge Steven Frucci allowed Stoner to withdraw his guilty pleas.

In 2019, Stoner entered pleas to various murder charges after prosecutors promised not to seek the death penalty against him. But when capital punishment was abolished in Virginia this summer, Stoner asked to withdraw his pleas.

Defense attorney Matthew Morris argued during a hearing last week the change in law invalidated the deal. Frucci agreed and allowed Stoner to withdraw his pleas. Since then, Stoner has said he plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination if called to testify.

Last week, prosecutors asked Circuit Judge James Lewis to instead allow them to introduce transcripts of Stoner’s previous testimony into evidence at Schmidt’s trial.

Stoner testified for hours at a preliminary hearing for Schmidt in 2019. He told the judge how he’d been hired by Schmidt to kill Lois Schmidt and ended up killing her 7-year-old son, too, and seriously injuring her brother. Two family dogs also were shot, with one surviving.

Lewis, however, said the case law was clear that any decision on whether to allow the transcripts to be admitted into evidence would have to be made at trial.

Prosecutors argued they needed a decision in advance because without Stoner’s cooperation — or the transcripts of his previous testimony — they would have to end their case in the middle of trial. The double jeopardy rule that prevents them from trying a defendant twice on the same charges would keep them from trying it again later.

The shootings happened in 2004 at a Virginia Beach house Lois Schmidt shared with her parents.

The case remained cold until 2018, when investigators said they’d obtained a confession from Stoner. In addition to her son from a previous marriage, Lois Schmidt had an infant daughter with Schmidt and was battling him for custody at the time she was killed. The girl was with Schmidt when the killings happened.

While Schmidt’s charges have been withdrawn, Stoner still faces trial in the case. No date has been set, Allen said, but the case likely will not be tried until next year. The confession he’s alleged to have given to police can be presented at his trial, but couldn’t be admitted at Stoner’s because it would be considered hearsay evidence, Allen said.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

