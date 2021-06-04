Man accused of hiring inmates to kill juvenile witnesses

Jun. 4—A man held in the Jackson County Jail faces new charges accusing him of attempting to hire two inmates for $30,000 to make witnesses in an upcoming child sex abuse trial "disappear."

Dennis Logan Wilson, 36, was charged Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court with six counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder on accusations he offered the money for the killing of three juvenile victims to two inmates.

Wilson has been held in the Jackson County Jail since Oct. 11, 2018, when Medford police arrested him on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree rape accusing him of abusing a girl who was then younger than 14 years old.

He is scheduled to stand trial in December on those charges, along with sodomy, rape and child pornography charges for the alleged abuse of two other juveniles between 2010 and 2013, according to separate indictments filed by the Jackson County District Attorney's office.

In April, Wilson allegedly solicited two inmates to facilitate the disappearance of the three juvenile victims — including one solicitation in writing — according to an affidavit filed Friday by an Oregon State Police detective.

To one inmate who was booked in the jail on methamphetamine and heroin delivery charges in February, police allege that Wilson offered $30,000 "to make his victims disappear."

Wilson allegedly provided the solicitation in a letter that OSP obtained April 3. The names of people he wanted killed were marked in the letter with an asterisk.

"All three are juvenile victims in a sex abuse case against Dennis Wilson," the OSP affidavit stated.

On April 3, police said, Wilson also offered $20,000 to murder suspect Joshua Wayne Bull to make sure that the victims did not appear at his court date.

"Joshua Bull asked Dennis Wilson if he was OK with the victims being killed," the affidavit states.

Wilson advised that he was OK with the juvenile victims being killed, police allege.

Bull is scheduled to stand trial in April of next year on robbery, kidnapping and second-degree murder charges in the killing of 28-year-old Cody Joseph Baize, whose body was found outside Butte Falls in January 2020.

