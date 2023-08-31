Man accused in hit-and-run with construction worker scheduled for trial

Aug. 30—The man accused of striking a construction worker with his vehicle, then fleeing the scene last year in Sabraton, is scheduled for a bench trial Oct. 19 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

A bench trial is a trial by a judge and not a jury.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Jason Nicholas Lamont, 31, of Sandy Hook, Conn., on Oct. 13, 2022. The hit and run took place three days before.

Lamont is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, failure to render aid, hit and run and no vehicle insurance.

The warrant was successfully served on March 3 after Lamont turned himself in at Monongalia County Magistrate Court. He was released after posting bail.

The alleged incident occurred during a major paving project on Earl L. Core Road that caused some traffic backups in the area. According to the criminal complaint, Lamont was traveling west when he drove around a flagger holding a stop sign.

Scott Gibson, another flagger on the scene, attempted to stop Lamont—whose vehicle was in the closed lane of the construction zone—but the driver did not stop, allegedly bumping Gibson with his vehicle three times before hitting him a fourth time hard enough to knock him to the ground.

Gibson suffered a severe laceration to his arm during the incident.

After knocking Gibson to the ground, Lamont fled the scene, police said.

At the time, a witness to the incident told The Dominion Post, "All I can really say about it is that it was clearly intentional. [The worker ] was just doing his job and the guy lost his mind—it was really scary."

Gibson and his wife Tammy are hoping to see a resolution after nearly a year of waiting.

"I pray that this man is held accountable for what he has caused my family, " Tammy Gibson said. "The pain and anguish that he has caused Scott. The financial hardship that he caused us while Scott was out of work to heal.

"He could have easily killed him, leaving our three boys without a dad and me without a life partner, " she said. "I hope justice prevails and he is held to the highest accountability for his actions."

The Dominion Post reached out to Lamont's attorney for comment but did not receive a response in time for this report.

