Man accused of hit and run preceding North Texas crash that killed good Samaritan arrested

A driver who police said caused the initial accident that on Aug. 12 led to the death of a Marine veteran authorities have dubbed a Good Samaritan has turned himself in, according to a news release Tuesday from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 25-year-old Juan Francisco Garcia, was driving a red tow truck when he hit a minivan and fled the scene. Donald Collins, 25, saw the crash and stopped to help. While Collins was outside the minivan, authorities said, 22-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal crashed an SUV into him and the already-wrecked van.

Collins was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they were able to locate Garcia because of tips from the community that led them to the truck last week and eventually to identifying the driver.

Garcia faces a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, both felonies. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a combined $22,500 bond.