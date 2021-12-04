Man accused in hit-and-run with school bus

Dec. 3—HIGH POINT — A man sideswiped a school bus with his car Friday morning in southern High Point, wrecked into a ditch and ran away, but police caught up to him after he hitched a ride with a passing driver, police said.

The bus was carrying two students shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the way to Smith Academy in Greensboro when it was sideswiped at East Fairfield Road and Belmont Drive, the High Point Police Department reported.

The bus driver and students did not report being injured, police said.

After the car ended up in a ditch and the driver ran away, police arrived and searched where he had last been seen.

As officers circulated through the area, it was determined the driver had been seen trying to get a ride from passing motorists.

The involved officers were able to find the vehicle that picked him up, stop it and arrested Derek Alvin Fogle, 31, on charges of hit and run, driving while license revoked, resisting, and delaying or obstructing an officer. He also was served with an order for arrest on unrelated charges. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.