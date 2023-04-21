Man accused of hitching PG&E utility pole to car and driving around arrested

Apr. 20—A man accused of attaching a 50-foot, 1,000-pound utility pole to his car and driving it around Bakersfield was arrested by police Thursday.

A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employee followed Renard Anderson, 58, driving with the pole in the area of East Truxtun Avenue and Sumner Street at roughly 6:44 a.m. Bakersfield police said they found a 2007 Subaru driven by Renard Anderson, 58, and passenger Tammy Means, 48, near East 3rd and Augusta streets.

BPD reported the utility pole belonged to PG&E and it was about to be installed. It added PG&E declined to proceed with any criminal charges.

Anderson was cited for numerous vehicle code violations and his car was impounded, police added in a news release. Means was arrested on suspicion of unrelated arrest warrants and for having narcotics paraphernalia.

"The Bakersfield Police Department would like to take this opportunity to stress to the public that dragging 50' poles weighing in excess of 1,000 pounds with chains along city roadways is dangerous and against the law," the news release said.